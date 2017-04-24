Wells Fargo to face irritated shareholders at annual meeting
Wells Fargo's top management and board of directors will face irritated investors Tuesday for the first big shareholder meeting since the scandal over the bank's sales practices led to an executive shake-up, fines and a dented reputation. The bank has changed the way it pays branch employees, reclaimed promised compensation to several executives and apologized to customers after regulators imposed $185 million in fines last September.
