Wells Fargo to face irritated shareho...

Wells Fargo to face irritated shareholders at annual meeting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Wells Fargo's top management and board of directors will face irritated investors Tuesday for the first big shareholder meeting since the scandal over the bank's sales practices led to an executive shake-up, fines and a dented reputation. The bank has changed the way it pays branch employees, reclaimed promised compensation to several executives and apologized to customers after regulators imposed $185 million in fines last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... 53 min He Named Me Black... 1
The Coin Dreamers Can Cry But Not Able To Sell ... 5 hr King of Coins 1
Financing 6 hr MHBrother 1
The Highest Auction Priced Ruble Silver Coin in... 9 hr King of Coins 1
The American Airline to Evict Passenger Illegal... 9 hr Dumb Cheever 5
To Sell 35 Million Cars A Year in China and Sub... 12 hr Rise in China 1
Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y... Mon King of Coins 5
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC