Wells Fargo posts flat profit as new customers stay away
Wells Fargo's first-quarter profit was essentially flat from a year earlier as new customers continue to stay away from the bank following its sales practice scandal. The company said Thursday that new checking account openings were down 35 percent in March from the same month a year ago.
