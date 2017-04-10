Wells Fargo executive had meteoric ri...

Wells Fargo executive had meteoric rise, fall

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The way Carrie Tolstedt told it, she caught the banking bug early when she was a child in a small Nebraska town. Her father ran the local bakery and she would join him on his visits to the local bank after a day's work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De... 5 hr Debtor Nation 1
Build Your Deterrence Force With All Your Black... 9 hr Show No Maggots 1
David CheeVa Will Regret Soon For Ignoring Nico... 11 hr Nicole Rants 1
The Murky Indians Can Kiss Dirt in An Attempt t... 13 hr Indian Rats 1
Japs Could Roll Tiny Dog and Cat Meat Into Sush... 17 hr Eating Dogs and C... 1
For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s... 18 hr Dumb Charlie 7
That Filthy Judge Arcara Will be Caught For Tak... 23 hr Dragon Justice 3
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC