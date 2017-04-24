Weekend Rain Prompts 2 Rescues, Closes Roadways
Emergency responders on Pottertown Road assist a motorist and her passenger after they became stranded in high water that crossed the roadway. With so much rain Sunday flooding roadways and puddling in extra places, this duck seemed confused about where it should be.
