Weekend Rain Prompts 2 Rescues, Close...

Weekend Rain Prompts 2 Rescues, Closes Roadways

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Emergency responders on Pottertown Road assist a motorist and her passenger after they became stranded in high water that crossed the roadway. With so much rain Sunday flooding roadways and puddling in extra places, this duck seemed confused about where it should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To Sell 35 Million Cars A Year in China and Sub... 10 min Rise in China 1
Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y... 16 hr King of Coins 5
US Old Fishing Fleet Needs to Turn Around and S... 16 hr Filthy Cheever 3
The American Airline to Evict Passenger Illegal... 17 hr Liar Cheever 3
I Bought Many Copy Russia Coins To Destroy Them... 17 hr King of Coins 3
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
DC Trump Needs to Watch Out Not To Incur Debt S... Apr 21 Buy No Bonds 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC