Wall Street jumps on French election results

27 min ago

US stocks rallied on Monday, tracking a relief rally that swept through Asian and European markets, after centrist candidate and market favourite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election. Pro-EU Macron is expected to beat right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in a deciding vote on May 7 according to polls, which were mostly right about the first-round results.

