Us Stocks-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
April 13 Wall Street fell on Thursday and looked set to book losses for a third straight day as investors weighed earnings from big U.S. banks and geopolitical tensions. Wells Fargo shares fell 2.4 percent, pulling down the S&P 500, after the bank reported a drop in mortgage banking revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Sue United Airline Billions of Dollars For R...
|7 hr
|Why Targeted A MD
|2
|Han Ban Lee Has The Rarest Tai Ching Ti Kuo Ten...
|8 hr
|Dragon Silver Dol...
|1
|MOAB May Not Save The Lives of Tens of Thousand...
|13 hr
|To Trade Not MOAB
|1
|My Set of 1741 Silver Ruble Coins w/ Ivan VI Po...
|23 hr
|My 1741 Silver Ruble
|1
|Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Human
|121
|For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s...
|Wed
|Charlie55
|8
|How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De...
|Wed
|Debtor Nation
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC