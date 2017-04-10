US Agencies Complete Resolution Plan ...

US Agencies Complete Resolution Plan Evaluation of 16 Domestic Firms...

The domestic banks evaluated were: American Express Company, Ally Financial Inc., BB&T Corporation, Capital One Financial Corporation, Comerica Incorporated, Discover Financial Services, Fifth Third Bancorp, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, KeyCorp, M&T Bank Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation, Regions Financial Corporation, SunTrust Banks, Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., U.S. Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation. The agencies did not find that any of the resolution plans submitted in December 2015 by these firms were not credible or would not facilitate an orderly resolution under the US Bankruptcy Code.

