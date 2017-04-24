UPDATE 2-Santander Brasil sees return on equity up despite slow recovery
Banco Santander Brasil SA's profit will likely rise further in coming quarters as Brazil's No. 4 listed bank sells more financial services, cuts loan-loss provisions, and crowds out rivals in key markets despite a slow economic recovery.
