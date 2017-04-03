UPDATE 2-BMO Financial Group promotes COO White to CEO role
April 7 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday its Chief Operating Officer Darryl White will step up to be chief executive in November, succeeding Bill Downe who will retire. Downe, 64, has served a decade in the role since his appointment in March 2007.
