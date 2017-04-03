UPDATE 2-BMO Financial Group promotes...

UPDATE 2-BMO Financial Group promotes COO White to CEO role

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

April 7 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday its Chief Operating Officer Darryl White will step up to be chief executive in November, succeeding Bill Downe who will retire. Downe, 64, has served a decade in the role since his appointment in March 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 4 hr Really 43
Don't Ever Lie About The 1804 Silver Dollar Coi... 20 hr Sell No Coins 2
To Store Your Dilapidated Weapons Not To Show E... 20 hr Missole Attock 1
No One Needs To Be Fooled By The Mindless in US... Fri Dragon Howls 1
Who Has The Real 1804 Silver Dollar Draped Bust... Fri Dragon Howls 2
News Several Uncontested Races Were On The Ballots I... Thu doubtful 8
The Heritage Auction House Can Keep All Their U... Thu Dragon Howls 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC