UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after EU hints at solution for struggling lenders

LONDON, April 4 Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday morning after a European Commission spokesperson said the previous evening there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders. The Commission said it was in "constructive talks" with Italian authorities and the European Central Bank on a request for state support by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

