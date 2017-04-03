UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after EU hints at solution for struggling lenders
LONDON, April 4 Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday morning after a European Commission spokesperson said the previous evening there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders. The Commission said it was in "constructive talks" with Italian authorities and the European Central Bank on a request for state support by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
