UPDATE 1-'Best banker in America' blamed for Wells Fargo sales scandal

An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's ( The probe into how the San Francisco-based bank could have allowed abusive sales practices to fester for years at its branch network laid most of the blame on the former head of the retail division, Carrie Tolstedt, and some of her management team, in a report released to media on Monday.

