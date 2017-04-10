UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investig...

UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach

Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident. Barclays said on Monday the investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority relates to an attempt last year by Staley to identify the author of letters that were treated by Barclays as a whistleblowing incident.

