UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident. Barclays said on Monday the investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority relates to an attempt last year by Staley to identify the author of letters that were treated by Barclays as a whistleblowing incident.
