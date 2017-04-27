U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) PT Set at $65.00 by Jefferies Group LLC
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. Jefferies Group LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 53.48% from the stock's previous close.
