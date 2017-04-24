U.S. regulator shuts First NBC Bank; Whitney Bank to reopen branches
A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co as the receiver. The regulator said Gulfport, Mississippi-based Whitney Bank would assume all of First NBC's transactional deposits and branches.
