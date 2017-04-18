U.S. Bancorp beats forecasts with 6% ...

U.S. Bancorp beats forecasts with 6% jump in profit

U.S. Bancorp got off to a strong start in 2017, reporting Wednesday a 6.3 percent jump in first-quarter profit and steady loan growth. The Minneapolis banking company, the nation's fifth largest, continued to outpace most of its peers in key performance measures.

