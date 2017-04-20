Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Major tax...

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Major tax reform plan coming 'very soon'

13 hrs ago

"We hope that this won't take until the end of the year," said Mnuchin, speaking at a policy summit in Washington hosted by the Institute of International Finance. The administration has repeatedly stressed that tax reform is a top priority this year.

