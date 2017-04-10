The ReSET - The Racial Wealth Divide in Baltimore
The Center for Enterprise Development , with support from JP Morgan Chase, published a study on the racial wealth divide in Baltimore . Baltimore is hardly alone in struggling with the challenges of wealth inequality which, according to this report, has been expanding in urban centers such as Baltimore.
