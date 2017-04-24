The Latest: European Central Bank keeps stimulus unchanged
The European Central Bank has left its bond-buying stimulus program unchanged but insists it is willing to add more monetary support if the economy needs it. The statement from the bank's 25-member governing council Thursday gave no signal that the bank was getting ready to say when it might taper off its extraordinary support for the economy.
