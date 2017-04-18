The 8 best pieces of saving advice from real people who banked...

If ever I feel discouraged about my money - that I won't have enough to retire one day, buy a house, or take the vacations I want - I remember one thing: You don't have to start rich to become rich. I learned that important lesson from the dozens of people we've profiled on Business Insider, from early retirees to real estate investors to teachers turned travelers , many of whom saved their way to million-dollar net worths while earning an average salary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.