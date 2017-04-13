Tensions lurk behind Pence's "partnership" visit to...
JAKARTA: Washington has billed Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Indonesia next week as a booster for the Strategic Partnership between the world's second- and third-largest democracies, but a raft of bilateral tensions could sap the goodwill from his trip. Pence's counterpart in the world's most populous Muslim country has voiced worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, which critics say is biased against Muslims, and about his "America First" mantra on trade and investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For sale: 20,000 Super Petchili Bonds (inside s...
|12 hr
|Charlie55
|8
|How Do You Solve The Trillions of Dollars Of De...
|19 hr
|Debtor Nation
|1
|Build Your Deterrence Force With All Your Black...
|23 hr
|Show No Maggots
|1
|David CheeVa Will Regret Soon For Ignoring Nico...
|Wed
|Nicole Rants
|1
|The Murky Indians Can Kiss Dirt in An Attempt t...
|Wed
|Indian Rats
|1
|Japs Could Roll Tiny Dog and Cat Meat Into Sush...
|Wed
|Eating Dogs and C...
|1
|That Filthy Judge Arcara Will be Caught For Tak...
|Tue
|Dragon Justice
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC