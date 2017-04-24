Silicon Valley teens: Less sex, drugs and violence, but bored in school

Fewer high school students are drinking, having sex, doing drugs and resorting to violence, a large-scale survey of Santa Clara Count This mixed picture of youth well-being emerges in Project Cornerstone's Silicon Valley youth survey - the first in six years - of 43,000 youths at more than 180 elementary, middle and high schools in Santa Clara County. The survey was administered last fall, and the results were released this spring.

