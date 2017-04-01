Shire PLC (SHP) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,800 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|4 hr
|Princess
|4
|Ted Cruz, The Mexican Decent Can Kiss The Dirt ...
|9 hr
|Let Cruz Kill You
|2
|Senate Judiciary Committee Said No To Mike Flyn...
|17 hr
|No Immunity
|1
|That Ghost from Sag Harbor is the Recent Refuge...
|18 hr
|The Ghost
|1
|This forum has only one member?
|18 hr
|The Ghost
|4
|On April Fool's Day, WH Became the Ground of He...
|Sun
|No Unlawfulness
|1
|US Congress Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling befo...
|Sat
|Sudden Death
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC