Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.
They currently have a $37.67 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. Vetr 's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|4 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|The Coin Dreamers Can Cry But Not Able To Sell ...
|13 hr
|King of Coins
|1
|Financing
|13 hr
|MHBrother
|1
|The Highest Auction Priced Ruble Silver Coin in...
|17 hr
|King of Coins
|1
|The American Airline to Evict Passenger Illegal...
|17 hr
|Dumb Cheever
|5
|To Sell 35 Million Cars A Year in China and Sub...
|20 hr
|Rise in China
|1
|Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y...
|Mon
|King of Coins
|5
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC