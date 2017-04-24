RPT-China banks miss out on U.S. inve...

RPT-China banks miss out on U.S. investment banking bonanza

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks. Despite their deep ties with Chinese firms, the country's largest state-owned banks are missing out on the hundreds of millions of dollars that Wall Street banks and their European rivals earn advising Chinese companies on acquisitions and share and debt sales.

