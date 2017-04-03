Richmond Fed head resigns, admits improper discussions

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, announced Tuesday that he was resigning effective immediately after acknowledging improper discussions with a financial analyst that later became the subject of a lengthy investigation into leaks at the Fed. In a statement, Lacker said that in October 2012 he spoke to an analyst at Medley Global Advisors who possessed "highly confidential" information about interest-rate decisions the Fed had considered at its September meeting.

