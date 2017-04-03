Richmond Fed head Lacker resigns, admits improper disclosure
" Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, has resigned after acknowledging improper discussions with a financial analyst. Lacker said that in 2012 he spoke to an analyst at Medley Global Advisers who possessed "highly confidential" information about interest-rate decisions the Fed would consider at its next meeting, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
