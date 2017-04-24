Regulators Remove Growth Restrictions...

Regulators Remove Growth Restrictions On Wells Fargo

18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Federal regulators on Monday said Wells Fargo cleared up remaining deficiencies in its "living will" plan, leading to the removal of growth restrictions on the San Francisco bank. In December, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. rejected Wells Fargo's living will and asked for a new plan.

