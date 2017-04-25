Proposal for detailed diversity repor...

Proposal for detailed diversity report no go at PNC

2 hrs ago

Stakeholders of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. voted against a shareholder-proposed request for a more detailed diversity report that would disclose data on race and gender of employees during the Pittsburgh-based bank's annual meeting Tuesday.

Read more at Business Journal.

