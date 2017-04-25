Proposal for detailed diversity report no go at PNC
Stakeholders of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. voted against a shareholder-proposed request for a more detailed diversity report that would disclose data on race and gender of employees during the Pittsburgh-based bank's annual meeting Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Will Align with Europe, Asia and US To Ad...
|1 hr
|Human Outpost on ...
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|11 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|7
|The Coin Dreamers Can Cry But Not Able To Sell ...
|21 hr
|King of Coins
|1
|Financing
|21 hr
|MHBrother
|1
|The Highest Auction Priced Ruble Silver Coin in...
|Tue
|King of Coins
|1
|The American Airline to Evict Passenger Illegal...
|Tue
|Dumb Cheever
|5
|To Sell 35 Million Cars A Year in China and Sub...
|Tue
|Rise in China
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC