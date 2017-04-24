Prisoner Reportedly Walks Away From Work Detail
A Greene County prisoner on a work detail at Hardin Park walked away Friday from the work group, the Greene County Sheriff's Department reported. Brian Arrowood, 29, whose last reported address was on South Highland Avenue in Greeneville, was part of a work detail working with Greeneville Parks and Recreation at Hardin Park when he walked away from the group.
