Prince's 1980s band hits the road for memorial tour
For members of Prince's 1980s backing band The Revolution, hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is helping them cope with the pop superstar's unexpected death a year ago. MINNEAPOLIS - For members of Prince's 1980s backing band The Revolution, reuniting and hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour is how they are coping with the " Purple Rain " pop superstar's unexpected death a year ago.
