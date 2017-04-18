People's United Bank headquarters at 850 Main St. in Bridgeport.
Following the first of what could be a succession of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, People's United Financial reported the first drop in years in its overall loan portfolio, while continuing upward momentum on its home turf of southwestern Connecticut. People's United Financial had $58 million less in loans outstanding in the first quarter of 2017 from three months earlier, dipping its total portfolio below the $29.5 billion mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Needs to Watch Out Not To Incur Debt S...
|26 min
|Buy No Bonds
|1
|Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y...
|1 hr
|Tucker The Faker
|2
|David Cheever's Intent to Fool Locals In US Fai...
|Wed
|Cheever Is Exposed
|1
|DC Trump Should Never Listen To That Dim-Witted...
|Apr 18
|The Stumbling Blo...
|1
|The Coins from 1799-1805 W/ A Broken Arrow Stem...
|Apr 18
|Let Me Decode
|1
|I Will Buy the 1805 Silver Dollar Coin Gifted B...
|Apr 18
|King of Coins
|1
|A Reply To Dilapidated Comments From Central Je...
|Apr 18
|King of Coins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC