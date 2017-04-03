Paraguay protesters seek end to re-el...

Paraguay protesters seek end to re-election proposal, vote looms

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Protesters were collecting signatures on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election while his allies vowed to move forward with the measure despite Friday's violent clashes. The capital has been relatively calm since rioters stormed and set fire to Congress, though anger simmers over the death of a protester who was killed when police fired shots at the headquarters of the country's second-largest political party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ted Cruz, The Mexican Decent Can Kiss The Dirt ... 3 hr Let Cruz Kill You 2
Senate Judiciary Committee Said No To Mike Flyn... 11 hr No Immunity 1
That Ghost from Sag Harbor is the Recent Refuge... 11 hr The Ghost 1
This forum has only one member? 11 hr The Ghost 4
On April Fool's Day, WH Became the Ground of He... 17 hr No Unlawfulness 1
US Congress Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling befo... Sat Sudden Death 1
When Ivy League Colleges Took Federal Funding, ... Sat IVY League Beggars 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC