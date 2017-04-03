Paraguay protesters seek end to re-election proposal, vote looms

Protesters were collecting signatures on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election while his allies vowed to move forward with the measure despite Friday's violent clashes. The capital has been relatively calm since rioters stormed and set fire to Congress, though anger simmers over the death of a protester who was killed when police fired shots at the headquarters of the country's second-largest political party.

