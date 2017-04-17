Oil Loses Momentum on Concern Over Su...

Oil Loses Momentum on Concern Over Supply That Citi Sees Easing

5 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Oil is losing momentum after the longest weekly rally in two months, with confidence that U.S. crude stockpiles are beginning to shrink damped by concern that American drilling activity is increasing. Futures were little changed in New York after falling 1 percent Monday, following its third weekly advance.

Chicago, IL

