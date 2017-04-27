Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38
Northern Trust Co. declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, July 1st.
