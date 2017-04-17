New York manufacturers grow at a slower pace in April
Manufacturing in New York state expanded more slowly this month than it did in March, but factory hiring looked strong. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says its Empire State Manufacturing Survey fell to 5.2 in April from 16.4 in March and a two-year high 18.7 in February.
