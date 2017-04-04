More government intervention may be n...

More government intervention may be needed to cool Toronto house prices: Scotiabank

Read more: 680News

Further government intervention will be needed if Toronto house prices continue soaring after the spring homebuying season, the head of Canadian banking at Scotiabank said Tuesday. James O'Sullivan said the Toronto housing market is one that policy-makers should be most concerned about these days, given prices that have risen by nearly 30 per cent over the last year.

