Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez a put life on the linea for $2.3M...

19 hrs ago

Former four-time world champion boxer Juan Manuel Marquez alleges in a complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court that JP Morgan Chase & Co. was complicit in the theft of $2.3 million in fraudulently obtained tax refunds stolen from Mr. Marquez through “fake accounts” opened at Chase Bank's Whittier, Calif.

