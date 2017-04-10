Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez a put life on the linea for $2.3M...
Former four-time world champion boxer Juan Manuel Marquez alleges in a complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court that JP Morgan Chase & Co. was complicit in the theft of $2.3 million in fraudulently obtained tax refunds stolen from Mr. Marquez through “fake accounts” opened at Chase Bank's Whittier, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|4 hr
|Beggar Brit
|29
|I Decided To Auction Off My 1907 China Chihli T...
|5 hr
|My China Chihli T...
|2
|Those Low Down Black Maggots From Africa Are Co...
|7 hr
|Slaves Are Coming
|1
|That Filthy Judge Arcara Will be Caught For Tak...
|9 hr
|Criminal Cheever
|2
|Han Ban Lee Has A Story To Tell About His Life ...
|10 hr
|Dragon Howls
|1
|That Black Maggot Oba Trusted Cheever For Long ...
|12 hr
|Liar Cheever
|3
|Han Ban Lee, The Most Avid Coin Collector In Th...
|12 hr
|Beggar Cheever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC