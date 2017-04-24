Louisiana bank failure is costliest s...

Louisiana bank failure is costliest since financial crisis

Louisiana regulators seized the bank Friday and handed it to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which expects to spend $1 billion to mop up the mess. The FDIC is selling $1.6 billion in deposits and $1 billion in assets to Hancock Holding Co.

