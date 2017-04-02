Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Ratin...

Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "sell" rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 106 target price on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 16 hr Princess 4
Ted Cruz, The Mexican Decent Can Kiss The Dirt ... 21 hr Let Cruz Kill You 2
Senate Judiciary Committee Said No To Mike Flyn... Sun No Immunity 1
That Ghost from Sag Harbor is the Recent Refuge... Sun The Ghost 1
This forum has only one member? Sun The Ghost 4
On April Fool's Day, WH Became the Ground of He... Sun No Unlawfulness 1
US Congress Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling befo... Sat Sudden Death 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC