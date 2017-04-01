Kushner Credit Lines Total as Much as $90 Million, Filings Show

Details of the sprawling real estate holdings owned by the family of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, were made public in documents released late Friday night -- as was information about Kushner's personal debts. Kushner held personal lines of credit of as much as $90 million to 10 financial institutions as of his Jan. 22 appointment to the White House, the filing shows.

