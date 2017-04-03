JPMorgan CEO calls for regulatory changes in shareholder letter

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon devoted one-third of his annual shareholder letter to arguments for changing regulations, particularly those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing. FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.