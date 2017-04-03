JPMorgan CEO calls for regulatory changes in shareholder letter
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon devoted one-third of his annual shareholder letter to arguments for changing regulations, particularly those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing. FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event attended by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|4 hr
|P of M
|19
|Women's March Demands Equality
|5 hr
|BB Board
|21
|My Fire Spitting Dragon Will Bring Demise To Al...
|5 hr
|Dragon Howls
|1
|US Congress Will Recess...No Government Shutdow...
|8 hr
|Freedom Caucus
|1
|DC Trump Could Not Rein In the Budget Deficits ...
|10 hr
|Pay No Tax
|1
|Let Numismatic Association Rule The Vanishing &...
|11 hr
|Buy No Coins
|1
|Many A Crimes Committed By Judge Richard Arcara...
|23 hr
|Arrest Arcara for...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC