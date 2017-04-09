Jobs numbers may make RBA's task even tougher
The policy conundrum facing the Reserve Bank of Australia may sharpen further this week should official data on Thursday show a further deterioration in the labour market. The RBA finds itself stuck between an overheated property market, which would seem to require higher rates to tame the "risks associated with high and rising levels of indebtedness", as governor Philip Lowe noted in his recent statement, and stubbornly low inflation, which would have the bank preferring to keep monetary policy as accommodative as possible.
