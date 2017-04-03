Jindal Steel Turns Top Performer on I...

Jindal Steel Turns Top Performer on India's Building Optimism

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Investors are betting that Jindal Steel will be a major beneficiary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to broaden and improve the country's infrastructure. In the past month, six brokerages, including Deutsche Bank AG, have upgraded the stock, which has doubled in the past 12 months and leads the S&P BSE 200 Index this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 23 hr Princess 4
Ted Cruz, The Mexican Decent Can Kiss The Dirt ... Sun Let Cruz Kill You 2
Senate Judiciary Committee Said No To Mike Flyn... Sun No Immunity 1
That Ghost from Sag Harbor is the Recent Refuge... Sun The Ghost 1
This forum has only one member? Sun The Ghost 4
On April Fool's Day, WH Became the Ground of He... Sun No Unlawfulness 1
US Congress Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling befo... Apr 1 Sudden Death 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC