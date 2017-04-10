Income stalls in Horsham, declines in the Wimmera

Income stalls in Horsham, declines in...

HORSHAM'S average taxable income effectively went backwards in the 2014/15 financial year, with zero per cent growth before inflation. While Horsham's incomes stalled, consumer prices increased by an average of 2.3 per cent according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

