Huntington Bank touts FirstMerit cust...

Huntington Bank touts FirstMerit customer retention in releasing first-quarter earnings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Huntington Bancshares Inc. is exceeding its own expectations in retaining former customers of FirstMerit Bank through the ongoing acquisition process, CEO Steve Steinour said as the bank released quarterly earnings Wednesday. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y... Wed Tucker The Faker 1
David Cheever's Intent to Fool Locals In US Fai... Wed Cheever Is Exposed 1
DC Trump Should Never Listen To That Dim-Witted... Apr 18 The Stumbling Blo... 1
The Coins from 1799-1805 W/ A Broken Arrow Stem... Apr 18 Let Me Decode 1
I Will Buy the 1805 Silver Dollar Coin Gifted B... Apr 18 King of Coins 1
A Reply To Dilapidated Comments From Central Je... Apr 18 King of Coins 1
Imagining World War III -- In 2034.. (Aug '14) Apr 17 Human 128
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC