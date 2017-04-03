Hudson's Bay still eyeing acquisition...

Hudson's Bay still eyeing acquisitions but focusing on cutting costs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Hudson's Bay Co. says it's focused on cutting costs as it faces a challenging retail environment in Canada and abroad, but hasn't completely shut the door on buying up more banners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) 9 hr Smithtown1234 27
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 15 hr P of M 19
News Women's March Demands Equality 16 hr BB Board 19
My Fire Spitting Dragon Will Bring Demise To Al... 16 hr Dragon Howls 1
US Congress Will Recess...No Government Shutdow... 19 hr Freedom Caucus 1
DC Trump Could Not Rein In the Budget Deficits ... 21 hr Pay No Tax 1
Let Numismatic Association Rule The Vanishing &... 22 hr Buy No Coins 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC