History in print

This is how the Tribune's Composing room at 423 Second Avenue appeared in 1943 when the Gallipolis Daily Tribune was observing its 50th anniversary. The Sunday Times-Sentinel currently serves as the weekly edition paper for both Meigs and Gallia Counties.
