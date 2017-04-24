Grand jury indicts bank robbery suspect

Grand jury indicts bank robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A man accused of shooting at Texarkana, Texas, police after robbing a local bank earlier this month has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Dixon Kelley III, 43, was arrested the morning of April 6 after a car chase through Texarkana, Texas, ended when his black Dodge Charger became stuck in the mud at the dead end of County Road 2301 in Bowie County near the Red River, according to earlier reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heritage Auction Can Not Lie And Cheat... For Y... 7 hr King of Coins 5
US Old Fishing Fleet Needs to Turn Around and S... 7 hr Filthy Cheever 3
The American Airline to Evict Passenger Illegal... 7 hr Liar Cheever 3
I Bought Many Copy Russia Coins To Destroy Them... 8 hr King of Coins 3
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr 21 Erika 66
DC Trump Needs to Watch Out Not To Incur Debt S... Apr 21 Buy No Bonds 1
David Cheever's Intent to Fool Locals In US Fai... Apr 19 Cheever Is Exposed 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC