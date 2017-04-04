Goodwill charge boosts Q4 loss at Hud...

Goodwill charge boosts Q4 loss at Hudson's Bay to $152 million

14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Hudson's Bay Co. is reporting a $152-million net loss in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, boosting its loss for the fiscal year to $516 million.

