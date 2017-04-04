Goodwill charge boosts Q4 loss at Hudson's Bay to $152 million
Hudson's Bay Co. is reporting a $152-million net loss in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, boosting its loss for the fiscal year to $516 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Congress Will Recess...No Government Shutdow...
|4 min
|Freedom Caucus
|1
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|45 min
|-meabadboy-
|17
|DC Trump Could Not Rein In the Budget Deficits ...
|1 hr
|Pay No Tax
|1
|Let Numismatic Association Rule The Vanishing &...
|3 hr
|Buy No Coins
|1
|Many A Crimes Committed By Judge Richard Arcara...
|15 hr
|Arrest Arcara for...
|2
|That Filthy Judge Arcara Will be Caught For Tak...
|16 hr
|To Impeach Arcara
|1
|DC Trump Needs To Address the Allegations That ...
|21 hr
|Trump Needs To Reply
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC