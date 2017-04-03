Feds order Wells Fargo to rehire whistleblower and pay him $5.4 million
Wells Fargo & Co. has been ordered to rehire a former Los Angeles-area bank manager who federal officials say was fired because he reported potential fraud to his superiors and to a bank ethics hotline - a claim the bank denies even as it has acknowledged problems with its hotline.
